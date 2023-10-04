Bruins fans will love Linus Ullmark's awesome new goalie mask

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is going into the franchise's centennial season with a new goalie mask, and it's absolutely fantastic.

It pays tribute to a pair of Bruins legends -- Bobby Orr and the recently retired Patrice Bergeron.

Half of the mask is dedicated to Bergeron, who spent 19 seasons with the Bruins and built a Hall of Fame resume that includes a 2011 Stanley Cup title and an NHL record six Selke Trophy wins, among many other accolades. Below a list of Bergeron's accomplishments is the famous photo of him, Brad Marchand and Tyler Seguin after the ex-Bruins captain's first round series-winning OT goal in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.

Linus Ullmark’s mask features the iconic image of Patrice Bergeron celebrating the Game 7, OT-winner vs. the Maple Leafs ⏪ 🔥



The other half of the mask honors Orr, who many people consider the greatest defenseman of all time. Orr won the Norris Trophy a record eight times and helped the B's win Stanley Cup titles in 1969-70 and 1971-72. Below a list of Orr's accomplishments is the iconic photo of his flying goal celebration from Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final. That goal in overtime clinched a championship for the Bruins.

The Bruins begin their 2023-24 regular season schedule Wednesday, Oct. 11 when they host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.