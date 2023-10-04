Trending
Linus Ullmark

Bruins fans will love Linus Ullmark's awesome new goalie mask

The new mask pays tribute to two Bruins legends.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is going into the franchise's centennial season with a new goalie mask, and it's absolutely fantastic.

It pays tribute to a pair of Bruins legends -- Bobby Orr and the recently retired Patrice Bergeron.

Half of the mask is dedicated to Bergeron, who spent 19 seasons with the Bruins and built a Hall of Fame resume that includes a 2011 Stanley Cup title and an NHL record six Selke Trophy wins, among many other accolades. Below a list of Bergeron's accomplishments is the famous photo of him, Brad Marchand and Tyler Seguin after the ex-Bruins captain's first round series-winning OT goal in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.

The other half of the mask honors Orr, who many people consider the greatest defenseman of all time. Orr won the Norris Trophy a record eight times and helped the B's win Stanley Cup titles in 1969-70 and 1971-72. Below a list of Orr's accomplishments is the iconic photo of his flying goal celebration from Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Final. That goal in overtime clinched a championship for the Bruins.

The Bruins begin their 2023-24 regular season schedule Wednesday, Oct. 11 when they host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.

This article tagged under:

Linus UllmarkNick GossBoston BruinsPatrice Bergeron
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us