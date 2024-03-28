Bruins clinch berth in 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, extending NHL-best streak

The Boston Bruins have officially clinched a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It happened Thursday night as a result of the Philadelphia Flyers' 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Bruins were expected to take a step back this season after losing so many important players last offseason, most notably Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. But the Bruins have exceeded expectations all year and even have a strong chance of repeating as Presidents' Trophy winners.

They enter Friday with a 42-17-15 record and 99 points, holding a two-point lead over the Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division.

If the regular season ended today, the Bruins would play the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. But a lot could change between now and the April 16 regular-season finale.

The Bruins have reached the playoffs in eight consecutive years, which is the longest active streak in the league. The Toronto Maple Leafs could tie that streak if they clinch a berth in the next couple weeks, which is extremely likely. The Colorado Avalanche and Lightning will soon extend their postseason appearance streak to seven seasons.

The Bruins have advanced past the second round only once during this playoff appearance streak. They reached Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final and lost to the St. Louis Blues.