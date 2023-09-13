Bruins' Charlie McAvoy jabs Jets after Aaron Rodgers injury

NHL training camps don't begin until later this month, so players still have plenty of time to follow other sports. That includes Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, a Long Island native who grew up a New York Giants fan.

McAvoy certainly didn't enjoy watching the Giants get destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys, 40-0, in their season opener on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." But the Giants' crosstown rivals endured a harsher long-term blow the following night when New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles just four plays into his team debut.

ESPN reporter Greg Wyshynski, a Jets fan, caught up with McAvoy to get his take on the state of New York football after Week 1 -- and the Bruins star didn't hold back.

"My Giants might just be broken," McAvoy told Wyshynski. "That's the kind of loss that breaks you. You're like, 'Should we even be in this league?' That broke my heart.

"But honestly, you guys (the Jets) are f---ed."

You're not wrong, Charlie.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tried to keep an upbeat tone following Rodgers' injury and reiterated the team's faith in 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson. New York did go on to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime Monday night and has a talented young defense, so the Jets may not fall off completely without Rodgers.

That said, it's hard to view them as legitimate playoff contenders with Wilson at QB; the BYU product has just 16 touchdown passes and 19 interceptions in 23 career games and was benched for five of the Jets' final seven games last season.

McAvoy apparently is well aware of the Jets' plight, and he can join Boston fans in rooting against New York when the Patriots visit MetLife Stadium in Week 3.