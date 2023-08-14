Bruins center David Krejci retires from NHL for second time

Boston Bruins center David Krejci is retiring from the NHL for a second time. And similar to Tom Brady, it's expected to be his final retirement.

"After 15 full NHL seasons I have decided to retire from the best league in the world," Krejci wrote in a statement published Monday morning by the Bruins.

A statement from David Krejci. pic.twitter.com/tVWAMsWAr8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023

Krejci was selected by the Bruins the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft and spent the first 15 seasons of his career in Boston. He went back to the Czech Republic to play in front of family and friends during the 2021-22 season before returning to the Bruins for the 2022-23 campaign. Krejci played well in his return, tallying 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 70 games.

In his statement, Krejci expressed a desire to spend more time with his family now that he's retired.

"To my wife Naomi and my kids Elina and Everett - As I'm writing this and hearing you and the kids playing and being really loud it makes me happy that I get to experience it in real life and not over the phone when we are on trips far away," Krejci wrote.

" ... Now it's time for me to try to be the best husband and father I can be and support you in our next chapter in life."

Krejci is 37 years old. He has accomplished so much in his career, including a Stanley Cup title with the Bruins in 2010-11. He walks away as one of the most productive forwards in B's history. He ranks fifth on the Bruins' career leaderboard in games played (1,032), fifth in assists (555), nine in points (786) and 10th in shots (1,848).

The second-line center often delivered when it mattered most in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His 128 points in the postseason are the eigith-most since his playoff debut in 2008. Krejci led the playoffs in scoring when the Bruins reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2011 and 2013. They also advanced to the Cup Final in 2019.

Krejci's departure leaves the Bruins without strong depth and talent at center following Patrice Bergeron's retirement earlier this offseason. Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha are expected to be the team's No. 1 and No. 2 centers, respectively.