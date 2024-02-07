Bruins announce Matthew Poitras had shoulder surgery, will miss five months

Boston Bruins center Matthew Poitras' promising rookie season is over.

The team announced Wednesday that the 19-year-old forward underwent right shoulder surgery and will miss five months.

“Matt has been an important part of our team’s success thus far, and he will be missed," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement.

"Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage. Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future.”

Poitras played fantastic in the preseason and training camp, earning himself a spot on the Opening Night roster. He was not expected to make the team entering camp, so the fact that he did was a nice surprise for the B's.

Poitras played in 33 games and tallied 15 points (five goals, 10 assists). He left the Bruins in late December to play for Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championships in Sweden. He returned from the tournament and played in six games for the Bruins. His last appearance was Jan. 25 against the Ottawa Senators.

Poitras' offensive skill, playmaking ability, hockey IQ and ability to win puck battles in tough areas of the ice made him a valuable middle-six forward for the Bruins.

It's fair to wonder if this setback will impact the Bruins' plans ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. A middle-six forward was already one of their top needs entering the deadline. It's now an even larger one with Poitras out for the season.