Keefe praises Marchand's ‘elite' ability to get calls in postgame rant

Brad Marchand is officially under the Toronto Maple Leafs' skin.

The Boston Bruins captain led his team to a pivotal Game 3 victory in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with the winning goal at 11:53 of the third period. Marchand's toughness, resilience and leadership helped the Bruins weather some shaky moments and earn a much-needed road win.

The veteran left wing also got tangled up with several different Leafs players throughout the game, especially Tyler Bertuzzi.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

These two former teammates had an altercation during the buildup to Boston's first goal in the second period. Neither player was whistled for a penalty, which was the correct call by the referees. Does Marchand trip Bertuzzi? Yeah, kind of, but Bertuzzi went down pretty easily. Both players were going at each other. You can penalize both or just let it go. The latter is typically the right call.

Brad Marchand and Tyler Bertuzzi mixed it up before Trent Frederic's equalizer 🍿



Catch all the Leafs 🆚 Bruins Game 3 action on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/P31K6lAamp — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2024

Marchand also sealed the 4-2 win with an empty-net goal late in the third period. He took out Bertuzzi's legs along the boards shortly before he scored. No penalty was called.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe praised Marchand after the game, calling him "world class." He then complained about the Bruins captain's ability to draw calls and get away with stuff.

"He's a world-class player, both in ability and how he plays -- the gamesmanship and everything. It's world class," Keefe told reporters.

"He's been in the league long enough. As you can see, he gets calls. It's unbelievable, actually, how it goes. We gotta play through that. You've got to play through that stuff. I don't think there's another player in this series who gets away with taking out Bertuzzi's legs the way that he does. There's not one other player in this series who gets away with that, but he does. It's an art and he's elite at it."

"He gets calls... it's unbelieveable, actually... it's an art, he's elite at it."



Sheldon Keefe speaks on Brad Marchand's antics. pic.twitter.com/0HXbnrWOuJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 25, 2024

Does Marchand sometimes get away with stuff? Of course. He's an elite pest, in addition to being one of the best all-around left wings in the sport. He also drew zero penalties in Game 3, so it's not like he was getting a ton of calls. Bertuzzi and Max Domi have been doing similar stuff all series, too.

The Leafs had a 5-3 advantage in power plays in Game 3, and at one point four consecutive penalties were called on the Bruins. Toronto has had 11 power plays in the series, one more than Boston. The Leafs have capitalized on only one of those power-play opportunities, while the B's have scored five times with the man advantage.

Marchand is elite at getting under the opponents' skin. He's been doing that for about 15 years. The Leafs got caught up in that stuff Wednesday night. They need to be more disciplined in Game 4 or this series could start to slip away from them.