Boston Bruins

Blaine Lacher, former Bruins goaltender, dies at 53

Lacher played 47 games for the Bruins over the 1994-95 and 1995-96 NHL seasons.

By Justin Leger

Former Boston Bruins goaltender Blaine Lacher has passed away at the age of 53.

Lacher, who played 47 games for Boston over the 1994-95 and 1995-96 NHL seasons, died unexpectedly on Jan. 29. The Bruins took to social media to mourn Lacher's passing.

"The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of former goalie Blaine Lacher. We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and teammates," the team wrote in its statement.

Lacher's only two NHL seasons were spent with the Bruins. He finished his brief NHL career with an .887 save percentage and a 22-16 record in net for Boston.

