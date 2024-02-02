Blaine Lacher, former Bruins goaltender, dies at 53

Former Boston Bruins goaltender Blaine Lacher has passed away at the age of 53.

Lacher, who played 47 games for Boston over the 1994-95 and 1995-96 NHL seasons, died unexpectedly on Jan. 29. The Bruins took to social media to mourn Lacher's passing.

"The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of former goalie Blaine Lacher. We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and teammates," the team wrote in its statement.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened by the passing of former goalie Blaine Lacher. We send our thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/0Ua0HwLprP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 2, 2024

Lacher's only two NHL seasons were spent with the Bruins. He finished his brief NHL career with an .887 save percentage and a 22-16 record in net for Boston.