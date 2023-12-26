2024 WJC tracker: How Bruins' Matthew Poitras is playing for Canada

Boston Bruins fans should pay plenty of attention to the 2024 World Junior Championships in Sweden over the next two weeks.

B's rookie center Matthew Poitras was assigned to Team Canada last week, and he will likely play a prominent role for his home country. Poitras is expected to be a top-six center and contribute to special teams.

Canada is aiming for its third consecutive gold medal at this tournament, which begins Dec. 26. Each team plays four preliminary round games. There are two groups of five teams. The top four teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. The winners of the semifinals play for the gold medal. The losers of the semifinals play for the bronze medal.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a handy tracker for Poitras' performance in Sweden. It will be updated each time he plays for Canada. The gold medal game is scheduled for Jan. 5 -- if Canada makes it that far.

Preliminary Round

vs. Finland on Dec. 26

Final score: 5-2 Canada

Poitras stats: One goal, three shots, 18:05 time on ice

Highlights:

Matthew Poitras gets the empty netter for Canada after BARELY staying onside.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/TmBE8STcRn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

Niklas Kokko robs Matthew Poitras with the glove in close!#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/AdR2BRzVE9 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

The combination of Poitras and Savoie come close yet again to Canada's opening goal.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/6lCgh0u9Kg — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

Analysis:

Poitras started the game as Canada's second-line center playing alongside Easton Cowan (Leafs, '23 first-rounder) and Matthew Savoie (Sabres, '22 first-rounder). He generated a couple quality scoring chances but didn't capitalize until late in the third period when he scored on an empty net. He tallied 18:05 of ice time, which ranked fourth among Canadian forwards. He was penalized once -- a tripping minor -- in the third period.

Overall, it was a solid outing for Poitras. Canada led 2-1 after two periods and opened up the game in the third period with three goals.

vs. Latvia on Dec. 27

vs. Sweden on Dec. 29

vs. Germany on Dec. 31

Playoff Rounds

TBD