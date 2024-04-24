What time does the NFL Draft start tomorrow? Bears await top pick

The Chicago Bears are even closer to making the first overall pick official.

The 2024 NFL Draft is moments away with Chicago set to make the first pick during Thursday's event.

Like usual, it's a three-day event that starts on Thursday, April 25, with the first round and runs through Saturday, April 27, for the final rounds.

USC star quarterback Caleb Williams is viewed as the consensus top choice with the Bears needing to replace Justin Fields following his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams is expected to go first shortly after the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Here are the times for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday:

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET.

Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET.

Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, is the host venue for the event.

The Washington Commanders and New England Patriots have the second and third overall picks, respectively, barring a trade.