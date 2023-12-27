Tommy DeVito is out as Giants' starting quarterback, Tyrod Taylor to start

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 25: New York Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) reacts in the first half during the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Tommy DeVito is out as the New York Giants starting quarterback and is being replaced by veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Coach Brian Daboll announced the change on Wednesday, saying Taylor provided a spark on Christmas Day in a loss in Philadelphia. The 34-year-old veteran will make his fourth start of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) at MetLife Stadium.

An undrafted rookie free agent who grew up in New Jersey, DeVito had started the past six games for the Giants (5-10) and led them on a three-game winning streak that got them within striking distance of a playoff berth earlier this month.

However, the Giants were beaten by the Saints in New Orleans on Dec. 17 and then had their playoff hopes extinguished on Monday in a 33-25 loss to the Eagles.

Taylor, who had started three games after Daniel Jones was sidelined by a neck injury in October, replaced DeVito in the second half against Philadelphia with New York down 20-3. He sparked the offense and got the Giants within 30-25 with a 69-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton in the fourth quarter.

Taylor, who was replaced by DeVito after breaking four ribs against the Jets in late October, also got New York into Philadelphia territory in the final minute before being intercepted in the end zone on the final play.

DeVito, who was nicknamed “Tommy Cutlets” because he likes chicken parm sandwiches, completed 112 of 176 for 1,087, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games, including six starts. He was sacked 36 times.

DeVito, who went through training camp, started the season on the practice squad, was moved to the active roster and started playing after Jones tore his ACL against the Raiders on Nov. 5 in his return from the neck injury.

Taylor has hit 66 of 107 passes for 725 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.