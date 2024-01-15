Texans take savage dig at Cowboys after Dallas gets bounced from playoffs

Just one Texas-based NFL team remains in the playoffs. And it's not the one most would have expected.

The Dallas Cowboys' postseason came to an abrupt end on an Sunday as they were embarrassed at home by the Green Bay Packers. Dallas became the first No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 7 seed since the playoff field expanded to 14 teams in 2020.

The Cowboys' ugly playoff exit came just one day after the Houston Texans took care of business at home. Led by impressive rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 4 Texans rolled past the No. 5 Cleveland Browns in a 45-14 rout.

So shortly after the Texans became the last-standing team from Texas in the postseason, they took a dig at the Cowboys on social media.

"Texas' team," a post on X from the team read, accompanied by a photo of Texans players.

NFL fans couldn't get enough of the Texans' troll job, which came just minutes after Dallas' season ended.

🤣🤣🤣 give this admin a raise asap. https://t.co/7iecfDSSlA — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) January 15, 2024

Didn’t even let the body get cold. I love it! https://t.co/8hb5NYfirD — bran huess (@Bran_John99) January 15, 2024

This is wild bro 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/UlU5uDd7Or — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) January 15, 2024

It's hard to believe, but the Texans actually have more playoff wins than the Cowboys since Houston's inaugural 2002 season. Houston owns five playoff victories over that span compared to Dallas' four.

The Texans will go for a sixth postseason win when they visit either the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. A victory over Baltimore/Kansas City would put the Texans in their first ever AFC Championship Game.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have an even longer conference championship game drought, having last appeared in their 1995 Super Bowl season.