A sign placed overnight adorns the Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Valentine’s Day.

Love is in the air in Philadelphia on Valentine's Day and someone in the city has brought that feeling to the famed Rocky Balboa statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art -- by sharing their affection for the Eagles' beloved Jason Kelce.

Early Wednesday morning, NBC10 cameras caught the statue adorned in a comically large diaper -- like one Cupid might wear, one would assume -- and holding a sign that read 'Dear Jason Kelce, hold me like a baby."

NBC10 The Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art decorated for Valentine's Day on Wednesday morning.

It may be the perfect time for Rocky to share his feelings for the Philadelphia Eagles' (former?) six-time All-Pro -- and likely future Hall of Famer -- center as Kelce has suggested he may retire before next season begins.

As of the time of this publication, Kelce has not indicated if he would want to caress the Rocky statue.

It's a feat that may be difficult, as Rocky's sculpture is said to weigh nearly a literal ton.

Perhaps, he will discuss the proposition on the next "New Heights" podcast.