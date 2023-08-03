One NFL breakout candidate for every NFC team in the 2023 season

Football was played on Thursday.

The preseason got underway with the New York Jets taking on the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. That means the regular season is only a few weeks away.

And that means there's a lot of hype surrounding players on each NFL roster. Some of that hype will translate into a breakout season for players who come into their own, take advantage of an increased opportunity or just finally live up to expectations.

We already looked at the players from the AFC who could be in store for a big season. Here's a look at a breakout candidate on each team in the NFC...

Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, DB

Simmons played five different positions last season under Kliff Kingsbury, including linebacker. The eighth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft might find his natural position under new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who told ESPN that, in 2020 as defensive backs coach for the Colts, the staff had a vision of how Simmons would be used. The 24-year-old spent nearly half of his snaps last season at either cornerback and safety -- recording four sacks, 68 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions last season. He'll spend more time in the secondary this season, and he has plenty to play for with his fifth-year option having been declined.

Atlanta Falcons: Troy Andersen, LB

A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Andersen took over the starting job at middle linebacker late in his rookie season. Andersen recorded 21 of his 69 total tackles, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble over his final four games. Combine his speed and athleticism with increased pressure within the system of new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, and Andersen could take a major leap.

Carolina Panthers: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR

The No. 1 pick is in need of a No. 1 receiver. The Panthers traded up to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. A look at the Panthers' depth chart shows that Marshall Jr. might have as good a chance as any to become his first option. A second-round pick in the 2021 draft, Marshall Jr. had 28 catches for 490 yards and one touchdown in his second season. Those numbers should increase with a potential franchise quarterback throwing him the ball.

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields, QB

Many of the numbers surrounding Justin Fields are not great: a 5-20 career record, a 59.7 completion percentage, 21 interceptions and 28 fumbles. But part of that is because many of the players surrounding Fields were not great. The 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will now be throwing to wideout DJ Moore while protected by offensive lineman Nate Davis and Darnell Wright. That's why one NFL analyst said Fields will play at an MVP-level and another recently called him the "next superstar quarterback in the NFL"….

"Justin Fields is going to be the next superstar quarterback in the NFL."



—@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/eYSXZaoUHu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 1, 2023

Dallas Cowboys: Sam Williams, DE

Williams was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2022 draft after he recorded a school-record 12.5 sacks in his senior season at Mississippi. He displayed speed off the edge during his rookie season, registering four sacks and nine quarterback hits and finishing second on the team with 10 tackles for a loss in just 273 snaps on the Cowboys' crowded defensive line. Expect the snaps, and he sack total, to increase in his sophomore season.

Detroit Lions: Kerby Joseph, S

Kerby Joseph is best known for catching Aaron Rodgers' final pass as a member of the Green Bay Packers. The game-sealing interception was the rookie's fourth interception of the season in 14 starts, three of which were thrown by Rodgers. That was tied for third most in the league last season. Quarterbacks not named Rodgers might soon learn that the Illinois product covers a lot of ground in Detroit's defensive backfield.

Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DL

Wyatt said he has a “point to prove.” He'll get a chance to prove it with the departures along the Packers' defensive line, giving the 2022 first-round pick out of Georgia a starting spot and ample opportunity to show he was a worthy investment. Wyatt took advantage of increased playing time at the end of last season, recording five tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks over his final four games, during which he played 100 of his 224 total snaps.

Los Angeles Rams: Ernest Jones, LB

Jones is set to become the Rams' green dot. He'll take over signal-calling responsibilities and fill the void left by All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who returned to Seattle after a one-year stint in Los Angeles. The third-round pick in 2021, with 114 tackles while playing 66 percent of defensive snaps, was a bright spot during a disappointing season for the 2022 champions. Playing in that Super Bowl as a rookie, by the way, Jones had seven tackles, six of which were solo, and a sack.

Minnesota Vikings: Alexander Mattison, RB

Mattison could be the late bloomer among this year’s NFL breakout candidates. While most on the list are second or third-year year players, the 25-year-old running back is entering his fifth season having yet to run for 500 yards in a single campaign. That should change now that he is RB1 in Minnesota for the first time. The third-round pick has primarily served as a backup to Dalvin Cook, getting just six starts in his career. Four of those came during the 2021 season when he averaged 89 rushing yards and 41 receiving yards per game and found the end zone three times.

New Orleans Saints: Rashid Shaheed, WR

Call him "The Flash." He runs about as fast as the superhero, and he also displayed flashes of his potential during his rookie season after going undrafted out of Weber State. Shaheed opened the season as a returns specialist, but later carved out a role for himself offensively. In six starts, he had 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. And now he has Derek Carr at quarterback.

New York Giants: ​​Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB

After rewatching highlights of his rookie season, Thibodeaux said "last year's film kind of disgusts me." That's a harsh self-assessment by the fifth pick in the 2022 draft whose four sacks over 14 games last season is not a full representation of the season he had, finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. But there is plenty of room for improvement after leaving some sacks on the field, and he hopes to find that consistency in order to become even more of a disruptive playmaker.

Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB

The Eagles soon could have another star on defense. Dean played just 38 snaps as a rookie after being drafted in the third round, which was later than projected after he played through a shoulder injury while helping Georgia win a national title. With T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White leaving Philadelphia, Dean will now become the Eagles’ green dot player as MIKE linebacker. Playing behind what is arguably the league’s most formidable defensive line, Dean could emerge as an elite tackler and blitzer.

San Francisco 49ers: Jordan Mason, RB

Brandon Aiyuk may seem like the more logical choice, but he's coming off a 1,000-plus yard season that could already qualify as a breakout season. Instead, we'll go to the backfield where Mason is penciled in as the No. 3 running back behind Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell. Mason, who averaged 6.0 yards per carry on 43 rushes as a rookie last season, quickly might supplant the injury-prone Mitchell, particularly if reports out of training camp that he has made strides in the passing game prove to be true. The primary backup for a dual-threat back like McCaffrey will have to be an effective route runner and pass catcher.

Seattle Seahawks: Abraham Lucas, OL

A second-year offensive lineman on the Seahawks has star potential. And we're not just talking about first-round pick Charles Cross, who is expected to play at that level after being selected with the No. 9 overall pick. The 6-6, 315-pound Lucas was selected in the third round of last year's draft as the Seahawks revamped their O-line. He went on to start 16 games at right tackle and scored a 68.5 PFF grade that was higher than Cross' 63.7. Lucas needs to reduce the nine sacks he allowed as a rookie and be more disciplined with penalties after taking seven.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rachaad White, RB

The Buccaneers had the worst rushing offense in the NFL last season, mustering just 76.9 yards per game. That will change now that Tom Brady is retired, Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be under center and Dave Canales has taken over as offensive coordinator. The Bucs will be much more committed to the run than they’ve been in recent years, and White will be at the center of it all. He supplanted Leonard Fournette as starter late last season and finished his rookie year with 481 yards and one touchdown on 129 carries.

Washington Commanders: Sam Howell, QB

Howell enters his second season with a chance to solidify his position as the Commanders’ quarterback of the present and future. Once projected as a first-round pick, he dropped to the fifth round of the 2022 draft following a disappointing final season at North Carolina. As a rookie, he mostly watched Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke split time as starting quarterback until he got the nod in the final game of the season. With Wentz and Heinicke gone, Howell will be QB1, assuming he can stay ahead of Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart. He’s got a new ownership group, he’s got weapons with Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson (another breakout candidate), and he’s also got a championship-winning offensive coordinator in former Kansas City Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy.

