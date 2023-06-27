NFL running back Leonard Fournette escapes car fire without injury

Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before playing against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette says he is ok after his car caught fire while he was driving it.

Fournette posted a video to his Instagram on Tuesday showing his burned SUV on the side of a highway.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I'am still blessed,” Fournette wrote.

It is unclear what caused the car to catch fire.

Fournette was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March and has not yet signed with another team.

The 28-year-old was selected fourth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has compiled 1,132 carries, 4,478 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns across six NFL seasons and won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs.