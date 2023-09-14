Tyreek Hill has request for Dolphins fans involving Mac Jones

Tyreek Hill wants Miami Dolphins fans to let their voices be heard this Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

The star wide receiver was impressed by the number of Dolphins fans in attendance for the team's season opener in Los Angeles and hopes to see them bring the same energy to Foxboro. More specifically, Hill wants them to send a message to Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

"There were a lot of 'Fins fans on our side of the stadium. It was real loud," Hill told reporters on Thursday, including the Sun Sentinel's Chris Perkins. "We need that each and every week. ... I'm telling you, that juice each and every play. You guys come out and be loud and just boo the other team. Call Mac Jones sorry, please. That'd be great."

Hill's comments didn't necessarily come off as a direct shot at Jones. It seems he simply used the third-year signal-caller as an example for how Dolphins fans can attempt to rattle the Patriots in Week 2. Still, it's potential bulletin-board material for Jones and the rest of the Pats offense.

As for the Patriots defense, it faces the tremendously difficult task of limiting both Hill and fellow star wideout Jaylen Waddle. The duo totaled a whopping 293 receiving yards for two touchdowns in Miami's 36-34 win over the Chargers. Hill accounted for 215 of those yards and both TDs.

Keeping Hill in check will be even more difficult if cornerback Jonathan Jones is forced to miss Sunday's game. Jones, who has had success against Hill in the past, was limited in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury.

The Patriots hope to avoid starting their season 0-2 following their season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They will also look to keep from falling to 0-5 against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Kickoff for Sunday's showdown is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.