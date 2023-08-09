Trey Flowers' Patriots contract details and salary revealed, per report

The New England Patriots brought back veteran defensive end Trey Flowers on a one-year free agent contract earlier this week.

And unsurprisingly, it's a pretty low-cost move.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday morning the salary details of Flowers' new deal. It includes a $1.285 million salary cap hit, with a total value of $2.5 million if his bonuses and incentives are hit.

Two veteran pass rusher deals:



Justin Houston:

$4.835M signing bonus

$1.165M salary (guaranteed)

$1M in NLTBE incentives

Cap hit: $2.132 in 2023 (4 void years)

$7M max value



Trey Flowers:

$1.165M salary ($50K guaranteed)

Up to $510K in per-game bonuses

$825K in NLTBE… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 9, 2023

The Patriots currently have a little more than $17 million in salary cap space, per OverTheCap.

Flowers played just four games for the Miami Dolphins last season. He was placed on injured reserve in October and didn't play again.

The 29-year-old defensive end began his career with the Patriots in 2015 when he was selected in the fourth round of the draft. He had three very productive seasons from 2016 through 2018, a run that included two Super Bowl titles. He has tallied 165 total tackles, 31.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 78 career games.

Flowers joins a solid front seven on the Patriots defense that includes Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Christian Barmore and Lawrence Guy, among others.