Report: Trent Brown agrees to revised contract with Patriots

With an unstable offensive line, the New England Patriots are giving starting left tackle Trent Brown more motivation to perform in 2023.

Brown and the Patriots agreed to a revised contract on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The new pact adds $2 million worth of incentives to Brown's deal for this season, making the contract worth up to $13 million in total compensation.

Brown's absence was felt in the Patriots' Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The 6-foot-8, 370-pounder was inactive due to a concussion and replaced by Vederian Lowe. Pats quarterback Mac Jones was sacked four times and hit eight times altogether in the 24-17 defeat.

A motivated Brown is critical for the Patriots' success, and the restructured deal shows Bill Belichick and Co. are well aware of that fact. However, it's noteworthy that it was Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh -- not Belichick -- who negotiated Brown's revised contract, according to Schefter.

The Patriots will have Brown back to protecting Jones' blind side this Sunday against a tough New York Jets defense.