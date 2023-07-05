Brady, Kraft reunite at star-studded Hamptons party

The stars were out in the Hamptons for Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual white party.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reunited with team owner Robert Kraft and posed for photos alongside rappers Jay-Z and Quavo, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

"Nobody does a party like @michaelrubin …i definitely needed ALOT of electrolytes today. Happy 4th of July!" Brady captioned his Instagram post.

Rubin posted a video from the party, which featured a number of A-listers including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Beyonce, Kevin Hart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck, Jack Harlow, Meek Mill, Joe Burrow, and Kevin Durant.

A literal movie - white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

Boston Celtics standouts Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams also were in attendance. Williams, who's currently a restricted free agent, posted a handful of photos from the party to his Instagram.

Whether Tatum and Williams will take the court as teammates again next season remains to be seen. As for Brady and Kraft, they'll get a chance to catch up again in Week 1 of the NFL season when the legendary quarterback is formally honored at Gillette Stadium.