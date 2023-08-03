Tom Brady becomes minority owner of English soccer club Birmingham City FC

Tom Brady bought himself an expensive birthday gift.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced on Thursday, his 46th birthday, that he is now a minority owner of Birmingham City FC. The club currently plays in the English Football League Championship, the second-highest division in the country below the Premier League.

Both Brady and Birmingham City confirmed the news on social media Thursday morning, announcing that Brady partnered with New York-based investment firm Knighthead Capital Management to acquire his stake.

Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/lSEbzzpcBk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2023

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur, @TomBrady, has entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd.



Brady will become Chairman of the new Advisory Board. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 3, 2023

Brady will assume the role of chairman of the new advisory board for the club, effective immediately.

Birmingham City said that in his new role, Brady will "apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the Club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs." Additionally, he'll "work closely with the Board and the management team on global marketing efforts and the identification of new commercial partnership opportunities for the Club."

Brady officially retired "for good" from the NFL in February after 23 seasons -- 20 with the Patriots and three with the Buccaneers. He purchased a minority stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces in March and appears poised to do the same with the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady's first attempt at retirement in 2022 lasted just a few weeks. This time, the legendary quarterback finally seems to be done playing football. He plans to join the FOX Sports broadcast team in 2024 while taking the 2023 season off. Patriots fans will still be able to see Brady soon, though, when he returns to Gillette Stadium to be honored at the home opener on Sept. 10.