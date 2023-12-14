Social media abuzz with Belichick/Chargers takes amid L.A.'s Week 15 loss

It's been a rough season for New England Patriots fans, but at least their team hasn't trailed by 42 points in a game this season.

That was the deficit facing the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 15 game at the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

42-0.

This is the same Raiders team that scored zero points in a loss to an average Minnesota Vikings team just last week.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is on the hot seat, to put it mildly. Expectations were high for L.A. this season, but the franchise has fallen woefully short of expectations with a 5-9 record.

Amazon Prime analyst Richard Sherman even suggested the Chargers fire Staley at halftime Thursday.

"[The Chargers] should make history. They should fire [Brandon Staley] at halftime."- Richard Sherman #TNF pic.twitter.com/IIDP3mZCZw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2023

Who might replace Staley if he's let go after the season? New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is one potential candidate if his tenure in Foxboro comes to an end in January.

Belichick's future in New England is the top storyline surrounding the Patriots right now. Poor coaching has been a massive problem for the Chargers for many, many years. Even though the Patriots are 3-10 this season, it's clear that Belichick is still a very good coach. His roster construction ability? That's a different story.

Social media was abuzz with Belichick/Chargers commentary during L.A.'s pathetic performance Thursday night. Here's a roundup of notable reaction:

Bill Belichick on his way to be the Chargers coach next season pic.twitter.com/uXblU4GRMC — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 15, 2023

Chargers should get Belichick. Give Pats a third rounder. Take advantage of Herbert and a decent roster. Don’t waste time, make an investment — Jason Cole (@JasonCole62) December 15, 2023

get Bill Belichick a first-class ticket to Los Angeles tomorrow @chargers — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) December 15, 2023

How many games will Bill Belichick’s Chargers win next year? — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 15, 2023

Belichick with this Chargers team is gonna go crazy. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) December 15, 2023

Can someone send me Belichick in a Chargers hoodie please. Just tryin to see something… — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) December 15, 2023

Here's the thing about firing Staley...



Sean Payton reportedly wanted this job last year, and the Chargers passed, which in my opinion makes a Staley firing this season *infinitely* more painful for Chargers fans.



Cuz I don't see a Sean Payton out there. Including Belichick. — Lindsay Rhodes (@lindsay_rhodes) December 15, 2023