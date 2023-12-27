Rob Gronkowski doubles down on dislike for Colts in passionate rant

It was just a few weeks ago that Rob Gronkowski went on his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman's podcast, Games with Names, and discussed his hatred for the Indianapolis Colts.

Gronkowski didn't wait long to double down on his dislike for the Colts franchise.

He went in on the Colts again Wednesday during a passionate rant on FanDuel TV's Up and Adams show with host Kay Adams.

"Let me tell you, I do not like the Colts," Gronkowski said. "I was just on Julian's podcast, Games with Names, and we absolutely dismantled the Colts, we ripped them apart. They were hanging banners for winning a division. They were always a little cocky, always talked garbage when they played us, and we just romped 'em week in and week out every time we played them. Especially in the playoffs. I don't like the Colts. I always loved running up the score against them.

"We dominated them in the pass game and in the run game as well, and we were dominating them so bad that they came up with that Deflategate B.S. because they needed an excuse why we were absolutely terrorizing them."

"We were dominating them so bad they came up with that deflategate BS..."@RobGronkowski was very candid on his hatred for the @colts 🗣️ @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/mqpR4gVZeq — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 27, 2023

Gronkowski went 8-0 with 36 receptions for 573 yards and seven touchdowns against the Colts in his career, including the 2014 AFC Championship Game when the Patriots won 45-7 to reach Super Bowl XLIX.

So it's safe to say that he dominated the Colts despite his hatred toward them.