Report: When DeAndre Hopkins is scheduled to visit Patriots

On Friday, it was reported the New England Patriots will host star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a free-agent visit sometime within the next week. We now have a date for Pats fans to circle on their calendars.

According to The Score's Jordan Schultz, Hopkins' meeting with the Patriots will take place on Thursday.

Source: DeAndre Hopkins will visit the #Patriots on Thursday. This comes after what I’m told was a successful visit with the #Titans.



DHop, a 5x All-Pro, continues to weigh interest from around the NFL. @theScore pic.twitter.com/v1wCEPbpNJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2023

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick confirmed on Monday that the team was in touch with Hopkins about a free-agent visit.

Hopkins met with the Tennessee Titans on Monday and the visit "went well," per ESPN's Dianna Russini. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs also are among the teams rumored to have interest in the five-time Pro Bowler.

The Patriots, as our Phil Perry pointed out, have a clear need for a No. 1 receiver. That was evident on Monday as two of the team's top wideouts, 2022 second-rounder Tyquan Thornton and offseason acquisition JuJu Smith-Schuster, were absent from Day 1 of mandatory minicamp.

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals last month. The 31-year-old tallied 221 catches, 2,696 yards, and 17 touchdowns in three seasons (35 games) with the team.