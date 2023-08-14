Report: Patriots plan to sign ex-Bengals, XFL linebacker Carson Wells

The New England Patriots made several roster moves over the weekend, including the signing of a running back and an offensive lineman.

And it sounds like more moves are coming.

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported Monday morning that the Patriots plan to sign linebacker Carson Wells.

Wells signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in May of 2022 but was released in August. He joined the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL for the 2022 season and tallied 45 tackles in 10 games. Wells was a four-year starter and an important part of the University of Colorado defense from 2018 through 2021. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds.

The Patriots' 90-man roster is full, so they will need to make a corresponding move to add Wells to the mix.

The Patriots will have joint practices with the Green Bay Packers this week before Saturday night's preseason game at Lambeau Field.