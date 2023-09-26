Trending
2023 Week 4

Report: Patriots DL Daniel Ekuale has torn biceps injury

Injuries are piling up on the defensive line.

By Nick Goss

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

It looks like the New England Patriots will be without a veteran defensive lineman for a bit.

Daniel Ekuale has a torn biceps injury, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

Ekuale landed awkwardly during Sunday's Week 3 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. He was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime. The Patriots also lost defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to an ankle injury in the 15-10 victory over the Jets.

More Patriots coverage

Arbella Early Edition 16 hours ago

How can Pats unlock downfield offense? Perry, Curran discuss

Mac Jones 4 hours ago

NFL players pile on Mac Jones after ‘dirty' Sauce Gardner incident

This isn't a good time for the Patriots to have multiple defensive linemen dealing with injuries because their Week 4 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, have a strong rushing attack. The Cowboys are averaging 4.1 yards per carry and 147 yards per game on the ground, in addition to three rushing touchdowns in three weeks.

The Cowboys host the Patriots for a Week 4 matchup Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

2023 Week 4New England PatriotsDallas Cowboys
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us