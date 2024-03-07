Report: Patriots agree to deal with ex-Steelers starting tackle

The New England Patriots have already begun addressing one of their most important roster needs.

The Patriots have agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on a new contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

Okorafor, whom the Steelers released on Feb. 20, made 59 starts over 77 games in six seasons for Pittsburgh.

This story will be updated.