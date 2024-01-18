Report: Belichick set for another coaching interview with Falcons

It appears there's real mutual interest between the Atlanta Falcons and Bill Belichick.

The former New England Patriots head coach is set to have a second interview with the Falcons this weekend after having a 1-on-1 with team owner Arthur Blank earlier this week, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

The Patriots parted ways with Belichick last Friday, ending his 24-year tenure in New England that included six Super Bowl championships in nine appearances and 17 AFC East titles. As of Thursday, however, the Falcons are the only team to formally interview Belichick for their head coach opening.

There was speculation that the Cowboys could pursue Belichick after Dallas' loss in the NFC Wild Card round, but the team announced Wednesday it's sticking with head coach Mike McCarthy. If the Philadelphia Eagles keep head coach Nick Sirianni, that would be another potential Belichick destination off the board.

Belichick reportedly has interest in coaching "talented, yet underachieving teams," and the Falcons seem to fit that bill. They went 7-10 last season and have a major question mark at quarterback, but there's talent on the roster between running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and an above-average defense (10th in yards allowed per game in 2023).

The Falcons also have interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for their opening, so Belichick has competition if he's truly interested in the job.