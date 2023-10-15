Perry's Stock Watch: Stevenson a bright spot in loss to Raiders

If you're searching for positives to take away from the New England Patriots' Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, look no further than the run game.

The backfield tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott accounted for both of New England's touchdowns in Sunday's 21-17 defeat. Stevenson's score made it a one-possession game with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter.

Stevenson briefly exited due to head and ankle injuries but returned to finish the game with 10 carries for 46 yards and the TD. The third-year running back also caught five passes for 24 yards in what marked his best all-around performance through the first six weeks of the season.

A 1,000-yard rusher last year, Stevenson will hope to carry some momentum into next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. He was one of three Patriots players to earn a "Stock Up" label in Phil Perry's "Stock Watch" report for Week 6.

See below for the full Stock Watch and check out the video above for Perry's full breakdown.

Stock Up

Christian Barmore, DT

Jabrill Peppers, S

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

Stock Down