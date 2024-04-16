The New England Patriots have primarily been linked to three quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft: UNC's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. On Monday though, another signal-caller entered the conversation.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. met with Patriots brass and coaches for dinner, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. While this doesn't necessarily mean New England is seriously interested in the 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up, it indicates the organization is at least open to the idea of trading down from No. 3 overall and selecting him or another second-tier QB.

Penix is coming off a stellar senior season with the Huskies that ended in a National Championship loss to Michigan. The 24-year-old put up some of the best numbers among college QBs, totaling 4,903 passing yards for 36 touchdowns with a 65.4 completion percentage in 15 games. Despite Penix's success, our Phil Perry is wary of the Patriots drafting him in the first or second round.

He explained why on Tuesday's Early Edition.

"I like a lot of things about Michael Penix," Perry said. "I love his moxie. I love his gusto. I love the fact that he's been some through some really difficult times. The guy wondered if he was ever gonna play football again after going through one of his four season-ending injuries over the course of his career. I love that he's been through that. I love that he won at a high level at Washington and that he made some really good receivers probably even a little bit better because that guy has a cannon for a left arm.

"I don't love his medical history. It would scare me if I'm investing in him with a first or second-round pick. You're saying this is the future at this position for three, four, however many years, and I'm uncomfortable with that based on his medical history. He's also 24 years old and so, his ceiling to improve is not what it is for Drake Maye. It's not what it is for J.J. McCarthy. Both of those guys are 21 years old."

Penix suffered four season-ending injuries during his time at Indiana -- two torn ACLs in the same knee and two shoulder issues. He transferred to Washington ahead of the 2022 season and enjoyed two impressive, healthy seasons with the Huskies.

His injury history isn't the only thing that concerns Perry.

"I also do worry a little bit about Michael Penix's play style," Perry added. "He is a bombs-away quarterback and if Bruce Arians was here and coaching this offense, I would say have at it. They don't have the weapons for that kind of offense. They don't have the offensive line for a pocket passer the way Michael Penix is -- generally speaking -- approaching his job on the field. It's not a good situation and you're not sitting him until the roster gets better because again, he's 24 years old."

Penix may be too much of a risk for a Patriots team looking for stability at the QB position after parting ways with 2021 first-rounder Mac Jones. However, if New England gets a haul for its No. 3 pick, he'll be among the top signal-callers to consider.

Watch Perry debate his case against Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi on Early Edition below: