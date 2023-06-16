Perry: Patriots don't feel as ‘desperate' about need at WR

The New England Patriots reportedly feel good about their recent meeting with DeAndre Hopkins. But if the star wide receiver signs elsewhere this summer, it appears they won't be too bothered.

According to our Phil Perry, the Patriots don't see an upgrade at the wide receiver position as the glaring need many have made it out to be.

"I think it is important to point out that from the team perspective, their need at the position isn't quite as dire as I make it out to be and some others in the media space where it's almost a desperation kind of situation for them," Perry said on Friday's Early Edition. "My belief is that the team does not feel that way. They feel pretty good about this receiver group as it stands."

Hopkins would give quarterback Mac Jones the elite No. 1 target he has lacked through his first two NFL seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler would add a new dimension to a Patriots offense that struggled mightily last year and give opposing defenses someone to gameplan around each week.

As intriguing of a thought that is for Bill Belichick and Co., losing the Hopkins sweepstakes wouldn't be such a massive disappointment in their eyes.

"Obviously, they're interested in DeAndre Hopkins. Obviously, they feel as though he would help them win," Perry said. "But this is not a 'Do whatever you can, move heaven and earth to make sure DeAndre Hopkins becomes a Patriot.' That's not the sense that I got in the conversations that I had today."

Wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton raised questions about the Patriots' receiver depth with their absences from mandatory minicamp. The rest of the wide receiver room consists of DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and sixth-round rookies Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas.

"I can understand if maybe the Patriots are a little bit higher on the group than we are," Patriots.com's Paul Perillo said in response to Perry on Early Edition. "But at the same time, there's no doubt if Hopkins comes in, he goes to the top of that list.

"And I think when you have that number one guy, I think that makes life much easier for Mac Jones. Maybe 'moving heaven and earth' is a little bit strong, but I would like to see them be a little bit more aggressive in this pursuit."

It could be a while before Hopkins picks his next destination as he and the Patriots reportedly "will take some time to assess their next steps." His decision is likely to come closer to the start of training camp in late July.