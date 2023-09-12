Report: Pats to host QB Ian Book for free-agent workout

The New England Patriots are looking to bolster their quarterback depth behind starter Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Patriots will host former New Orleans Saints QB Ian Book for a workout on Wednesday morning. The 25-year-old signal-caller worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

Book worked out for the #49ers today. The former Notre Dame star was most recently with the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/7ZLpcEMyLg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2023

The Saints selected Book out of Notre Dame in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played one game for New Orleans as a rookie, completing 12 of his 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions. He was waived before the 2022 campaign and subsequently signed by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Book spent last year as the Eagles' third-string QB behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew. He was released before this season during final roster cuts.

Currently, quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham is the only QB on the Patriots' practice squad. Matt Corral was placed on the exempt/left squad list ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Eagles.

New England has two open spots on its practice squad as of Tuesday.