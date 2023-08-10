Odds are we won't see Mac Jones in the preseason opener Thursday night. Same goes for guys like Trent Brown, David Andrews, Hunter Henry, DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster. On the other side of the ball, you may be disappointed if you were hoping to see Matthew Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jonathan Jones or Davon Godchaux.

But there will be players worth watching. It'll be the young players in particular, as is the case in every preseason opener, who we'll be keeping tabs on. Here are 10 who sit at the top of our list.

Bailey Zappe, QB

Does he get the time he needs to make his reads? Is he able to get the ball through the line of scrimmage without dealing with batted passes? He's had a tough go at times during training camp because he's been playing behind patchwork offensive lines. He's also dealt with a fair number of throws knocked down at the line of scrimmage. Do those remain issues in exhibition No. 1?

There's a chance we don't get much of Zappe on Thursday, but it would be nice for the Patriots to see him take a few clean series without running for his life or spending time behind center having to navigate throwing windows.

Tyquan Thornton, WR

It's unclear just how much, if at all, Thornton will play. But he could use the reps. He has missed time in both the spring and summer, and perhaps some game action would get him to build some positive momentum. A matchup with second-year Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. would be fantastic.

But even if we don't get that, watching Thornton beat up on a backup defensive back -- something he should be able to do as a 2022 second-round pick with high-end speed -- would qualify as a positive development for Bill Belichick's offense. It's been a quiet camp for the Baylor product.

Conor McDermott, OT

Watching the offensive line might not be the sexiest way to pass the time Thursday night, but McDermott has a real shot at a significant role this season. He needs to be able to hold his own against legitimate NFL pass-rushers. If the Texans are handling their top defensive pick (Will Anderson) the same way they handle their top offensive pick (C.J. Stroud, who's expected to start), then there's a chance McDermott gets matched up with the top-five selection.

It's been a tough camp at times for McDermott as he's been matched up with the likes of Judon and Josh Uche. But a solid night against a high-end pass-rusher would surely be welcomed by new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm.

Kevin Harris, RB

The Patriots haven't signed Ezekiel Elliott. Or Dalvin Cook. Or Leonard Fournette. The job of backing up Rhamondre Stevenson is, for now, left to Kevin Harris.

Can he get to holes quickly? Can he offer anything in the passing game, either as a protector or a receiver? Gauging running back talent can be tough in practices when teams typically aren't tackling to the ground. Thursday night will be a good indicator of what Harris can do. Especially if Houston decides to play a bunch of its regulars.

Chad Ryland, K

Bryce Baringer is booming punts on a regular basis. He looks like the favorite to win that particular gig, which he should be since he was a sixth-round draft choice. Chad Ryland, meanwhile, was a fourth-rounder. He is the highest-drafted specialist in Bill Belichick's history in New England.

He's been mostly solid -- he made three of his four kicks Tuesday -- but not perfect. He has a massive leg. But how consistent is he under the lights? He has Mr. Consistency in Nick Folk still looming on the roster.

Demario "Pop" Douglas, WR

What more can we say about him at this point? He's extremely difficult to handle in one-on-ones. In live tackling periods, defenders can't corral him. He's catching short passes in 11-on-11 work. He's returning punts. He's blocking on screens.

Seeing him start to put together impressive moments in preseason games is simply the next step for him in his quest to make the roster. If he can put great plays on tape for the rest of the league to see, then it pressures the Patriots to figure out a way to keep him.

Mike Giardi joins Phil Perry on Arbella Early Edition to weigh in on the players' response to his comments on the WRs & the group's performance over the last couple of days

Kayshon Boutte, WR

Much of what's said about Douglas holds true for fellow sixth-round pick Kayshon Boutte. They win in different ways. Boutte's skill set is more about body control compared to Douglas' quickness. But both are, in fact, winning.

Boutte has made a few acrobatic catches over the last week that has me wondering if the Patriots won't try to figure out a way to keep both young wideouts in house. Could either one -- or both? -- push Thornton or Kendrick Bourne for jobs?

Christian Gonzalez, CB

The first-round pick has to be on the list of players to focus on. If he plays, that is. He's been out there with the top defense consistently and doesn't appear to be in any danger of losing that job. Action in the preseason opener, then, might not be deemed vital by Belichick.

Still, if Gonzalez is out there, seeing Nico Collins would be a good first test. Collins is not a true No. 1 wide receiver, so it would be a soft landing spot of sorts for Gonzalez before he heads to Green Bay next week and goes against another young wideout with impressive physical qualities in Christian Watson.

Marcus Jones, CB

Houston has a handful of intriguing young wideouts. They may not be superstars, but they should pose a challenge to Marcus Jones, Jack Jones, rookie seventh-rounder Isaiah Bolden and others. Former Alabama standout John Metchie and former Houston star Tank Dell are intriguing matchups for Marcus Jones.

It hasn't been the smoothest camp for Jones to this point. But he's made a few plays on the football in the last few days, including picking off a Zappe pass in 11-on-11 work on Tuesday. Make a few more, and maybe he vaults himself into the conversation as the team's starting slot defender.

Keion White, DE

He's been stout in 11-on-11 periods, and he powered his way to a "sack" on Tuesday. He also won a rep against McDermott in one-on-ones with a quick inside move that drew a hold. He used another inside move to beat fellow rookie Jake Andrews.

White was viewed as a first-round talent by the Patriots, and in my opinion he's played up to that billing in camp. He's consistently disruptive with bull rushes -- he's a lean and powerfully-built 290 pounds -- but he's quick enough to out-maneuver guards when used on the interior. If he gets real time against backup linemen, he should win his fair share of those matchups.

Bonus player: Malik Cunningham, QB/WR

Last but not least... Cunningham's game will be worth dissecting closely in real time.

What types of plays do the Patriots call for him if he's in there at quarterback? How dynamic is he with the ball in his hands? Does he see much in the way of targets as a wideout? Does he get a look on special teams? Or is he focused exclusively on playing his collegiate position? He just might dominate Friday's headlines if he gets real time behind center Thursday night.

For more on Cunningham, check out the latest Next Pats where we speak with his former offensive coordinator, Lance Taylor, about Cunningham's style of play, his eye-opening competitiveness, and his ability to play quarterback in the NFL.