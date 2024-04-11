Report: Pats have done ‘a lot of homework' on possible Round 2 pick

The New England Patriots have more than one important decision to make in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While their looming decision with the No. 3 overall pick rightfully has dominated conversation, the Patriots also own the second pick in the second round (No. 34 overall) as one of their eight total selections. A host of quality prospects could be available at No. 34, especially at two positions New England desperately needs to address: offensive tackle and wide receiver.

To that end, ESPN's Jordan Reid shared some interesting intel Thursday on one offensive tackle prospect the Patriots could target in the second round.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"If the Pats do go QB in the first round, I'd keep an eye on BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia at No. 34," Reid wrote. "The team has done a lot of homework on him."

The 2024 offensive tackle class is very deep, which means a talented player like Suamataia could be available at No. 34. The 21-year-old Utah native began his college career at Oregon before transferring in 2022 to BYU, where he started 22 games over the next two seasons.

At 6-foot-5, 326 pounds, Suamataia is slightly undersized for an offensive tackle but possesses elite athleticism with a 1.73-second 10-yard split and 9-foot-2 broad jump and made Phil Perry's list of "Prototypical Patriots" offensive tackles who could appeal to de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.

"For a Patriots team that could be emphasizing zone running, getting a player like Suamataia with those kinds of in-space movement skills, he could be a tremendous fit," Perry wrote.

Suamataia also appears to be popular among Patriots fans; in Perry's crowd-sourced NFL Mock Draft published earlier this week, the fans opted for Suamataia over South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette as New England's pick at No. 34 overall.

The Patriots need to shore up both offensive tackle spots -- especially if they draft a quarterback at No. 3 overall -- and Suamataia would be an enticing option if he's still on the board at No. 34.