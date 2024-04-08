Antonio Gibson adds to list of Patriots with new uniform numbers

Several New England Patriots players are embracing the team's offseason of change, it appears.

The Patriots officially begin their 2024 offseason program Monday after overhauling their coaching staff and much of their roster over the past few months. And while uniform numbers usually aren't officially announced until late May, multiple players have dropped hints about rocking new digits this season.

Here's a roundup of players who either have switched or have hinted about switching numbers in 2024:

RB Antonio Gibson: No. 21

Gibson shared a photo of his Patriots locker assigned to No. 21 on his Instagram story Sunday. The new Patriots running back, signed to a one-year deal in free agency, wore No. 24 during his previous four seasons with the Washington Commanders, but third-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe currently has that number in New England.

Gibson wore No. 14 in college at Memphis, so 21 seems like a happy medium between that number and 24, and it's now available after the team released Adrian Phillips this offseason.

WR DeMario Douglas: No. 3

Douglas wore No. 81 as a rookie, but the talented wide receiver revealed on Instagram in March that he's switching back to No. 3, which he wore in college at Liberty.

Former Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, who donned No. 3 in 2023 before signing with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, approved of Douglas' move.

WR K.J. Osborn: No. 2

Osborn wore No. 17 with the Minnesota Vikings, but he's apparently not interested in negotiating with Patriots punter Bryce Baringer to maintain continuity.

Instead, the new Patriots wideout will inhabit Jalen Mills' old number after the veteran DB signed with the New York Giants in free agency.

WR Jalen Reagor: No. 1

Reagor has worn three different numbers in the NFL -- No. 18 in Philadelphia, No. 5 in Minnesota and No. 83 in New England -- and will make that four this season. DeVante Parker's exit allows Reagor to inhabit his old college number from TCU.

LB Sione Takitaki: No. 16

After wearing No. 44 with the Cleveland Browns, Takitaki is switching things up in New England by taking over Malik Cunningham's old number. While No. 44 is available for the Patriots, Takitaki wore No. 16 during his final three seasons at BYU, so this switch makes sense.

CB Christian Gonzalez: No. 0?

Gonzalez raised eyebrows last week when he shared an Instagram photo of himself rocking No. 0 at Oregon with a winking emoji as a caption. The 2023 first-round draft pick rocked No. 6 last season, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him take his college number.

It's unclear if Gonzalez is serious about his jersey change, but he would be charting new waters, as no Patriots player has worn No. 0 since the NFL allowed players to wear it beginning in 2021.