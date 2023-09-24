Perry's Stock Watch: Judon tops off big day vs. Jets with clutch safety

The New England Patriots defense had a field day against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 3. Star linebacker Matthew Judon was at the center of it all.

Judon accounted for two of the three sacks on Wilson in New England's 15-10 victory. The second sack came with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter and resulted in a clutch safety that extended the Patriots' lead to five.

The four-time Pro Bowler finished with three QB hits altogether and consistently pressured Wilson, even spooking the third-year signal caller into sacking himself at one point. He bounced back to finish the game after briefly exiting due to an apparent leg injury.

Judon now has four sacks and seven QB hits through the first three weeks of the season. He had three sacks at this point in last year's campaign, which he finished with a career-high 15.5 sacks.

"When it's [the defense's] time, we gotta answer the call"



Matthew Judon says the defense is always ready to take care of business when they're needed pic.twitter.com/NSe3CYXF7C — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) September 24, 2023

Judon's performance earned him a "Stock Up" shoutout in Phil Perry's "Stock Watch" report for Week 3. See below for the six players featured in Perry's Week 3 Stock Watch, and check out the video above for Perry's full breakdown of each player.

