Patriots give four rookies new jersey numbers, including Gonzalez

The start of the 2023 NFL season is just one week away, which means it's time for all 32 teams to make final roster adjustments.

That process includes giving permanent jersey numbers to players, especially rookies. The New England Patriots did that Thursday when they announced four rookies were assigned new numbers.

CB Christian Gonzalez: 19 to 6

P Bryce Baringer: 9 to 17

K Chad Ryland: 38 to 37

OT Sidy Sow: 61 to 62

Now that these rookies have their final, official numbers, it appears No. 0 won't be issued by the Patriots this season. A new league rule in the offseason allowed all players except offensive and defensive linemen to wear No. 0.

Gonzalez wore No. 0 at the University of Oregon last season, but he is going with No. 6 for his rookie campaign. Veteran kicker Nick Folk was the most recent player to wear No. 6 in New England. He used it from 2020 through last season.