Patriots fans should watch these 2024 NFL Draft QBs this weekend

If you're a New England Patriots fan who hasn't checked out a ton of college football this season and wants to learn about the quarterbacks who will dominate headlines leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, this weekend is a good time to dive in.

Week 7 of the college football season features many of the top quarterbacks in action, and a few of them are actually playing against each other or against a ranked opponent.

The Patriots' quarterback situation is a disaster. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have struggled mightily, and neither player looks like a long-term solution at the position. It's not crazy to suggest the Patriots could target a quarterback in next year's draft.

Right now, the 2024 QB draft class is shaping up to be a very good one, with USC star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as the top-rated prospect.

Here's a viewing guide for Patriots fans who want to learn more about the QBs their team could draft next April. All games are on Saturday except Colorado-Stanford (Friday).

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) vs. Stanford

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

It's unknown if Sanders will enter the 2024 draft, but if he does, he'll likely be a first-round pick. Sanders leads all FBS quarterbacks with 2,020 passing yards. He also is completing 72.7 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. Sanders is putting up great stats despite the fact that his offense lacks elite weapons and he has been sacked 30 times already. For comparison, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. has been sacked just three times. Stanford's defense is allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game (305.8), so Sanders could have another huge performance Friday night.

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) vs. Bo Nix (Oregon)

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

The best game of the weekend is No. 8 Oregon traveling to Washington to take on the No. 7 Huskies.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix has put up crazy good stats this season. He ranks No. 1 among all FBS quarterbacks with a 80.4 completion percentage, in addition to 1,459 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception.

Penix has completed 74.7 percent of his passes for 1,999 yards (second-most in the nation) with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw three or more touchdowns in each of his first four games before struggling a bit in a 31-24 win over Arizona on Sept. 30, which was the Huskies' most recent matchup.

Penix is currently the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, although Nix could leapfrog him with a win and a quality performance.

Caleb Williams (USC) vs. Notre Dame

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Williams is aiming to become the first repeat Heisman winner since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in the 1970s. He's off to a great start, too. His 22 touchdowns lead all quarterbacks entering Week 7, and he's also completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,822 yards. The Trojans defense is the worst of all the top 10 ranked teams, and it's probably not even close. USC could easily have one or two losses right now without Williams' fantastic play against Colorado and Arizona over the last two weeks.

Williams' next matchup should be his toughest yet. Notre Dame has two losses, but they came against No. 3 Ohio State and No. 14 Louisville. The Fighting Irish defense has given up just 15.9 points per game and the third-fewest passing yards per game (146.6).

Williams could vault back to the top of the Heisman rankings if he dominates Notre Dame and earns No. 10 USC a huge road win.

Drake Maye (UNC) vs. Miami

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is rated by many experts as the No. 2 prospect in the 2024 draft class behind Williams. Maye is the projected No. 2 pick, and he's the main reason why UNC is 5-0 so far. The sophomore QB has all the physical tools scouts love. He's 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds with a strong arm. He is completing 72.1 percent of his passes for 1,629 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. His best game of the season came last week when he threw for 442 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-7 win over Syracuse.

Miami is coming off a devastating loss to Georgia Tech in which head coach Mario Cristobal cost his team a guaranteed win with a horrendous decision to run the ball in the final minute instead of taking a knee. It's a tough spot for the Hurricanes. Not only do they have to get over the heartbreak of that loss, they now have to prepare to play against one of the nation's top quarterbacks on the road.

The stage is set for another huge game from Maye.