No Patriots players make Matthew Berry's ‘way, way too early' fantasy rankings for 2024

The New England Patriots didn't have many fantasy football difference-makers last season.

And while the new campaign is still months away, NBC Sports' Matthew Berry is expecting much more from the team in 2024.

Berry dropped an updated "way, way too early" top 50 fantasy rankings for the 2024 season, and Patriots players were nowhere to be found.

New England had a relatively quiet free agency period, where it added quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver K.J. Osborn and tight end Austin Hooper. The team also re-signed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry, who could be relevant late-round fantasy picks.

Last season, there weren't any Patriots players worth rostering in fantasy unless you were in a deeper league.

Ezekiel Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson ranked 33rd and 35th, respectively, among running backs in standard scoring leagues last season. Stevenson battled injuries, playing in just 12 games, but he figures to play a key role in 2024.

Henry had six receiving touchdowns in 2023, which helped him rank as the 14th-best fantasy tight end. Bourne and DeMario Douglas ranked 69th and 74th, respectively, among wide receivers, and Osborn was just ahead of them at 64th while playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Patriots' decision with the No. 3 pick could ultimately change these low projections before the season begins. A dual-threat quarterback like Jayden Daniels could be a sought-after fantasy commodity, as could a rookie wide receiver if the Patriots select one in the early rounds.

While fantasy football rankings obviously won't make or break the Patriots' season, it's a reminder that the team still needs to continue improving its skill position groups.

