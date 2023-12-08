NBC Sports Boston's Week 14 picks: Zappe proves the doubters wrong

Not only did they cover the spread, but the Patriots (3-10 ATS) actually won a game. Who saw that coming?

Ted. Ted Johnson saw that coming.

Or at least he had New England covering +5.5 at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. And as a result, he's now a half game back of John Tomase heading into the weekend.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Do I personally regret betting on Mitch Trubisky? Yes, yes I do.

Here's a look at the current standings:

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 14 Trends

Everyone loves the Texans

Houston has covered four of its last five games and is now a road favorite at the Jets, who are going back to Zach Wilson at quarterback. The Jets haven't won or covered the spread since October.

We've got FIVE people on Texans -3.5 and no one is backing the Jets.

Lions, Chiefs getting one-sided action

Detroit has been one of the most profitable teams in the NFL at 8-4 ATS. They bounced back from their Thanksgiving fiasco to cover the number against the Saints in Week 13 and are a 3.5-point favorite in Chicago on Sunday.

It's no surprise that they're getting four of our bets. The one person taking the Bears (it's me) doesn't trust Jared Goff to perform well outdoors in the month of December.

The Chiefs (7-5 ATS) are looking to bounce back as slight favorites against the Bills. Kansas City hasn't lost back-to-back games all season. The Bills, meanwhile, were on a bye last week following their overtime loss in Philadelphia.

It's worth noting that the line has moved in Buffalo's direction from +3.5 to +1.5. Still, no one believes in the Bills while we've got three KC bettors.