Matthew Judon injury: Here's when Patriots star could reportedly return

The New England Patriots defense has been ravaged by injuries this season, but one of their best players could still return for the last couple weeks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon underwent successful surgery for a torn biceps injury and could potentially return in December.

Matt Judon, who underwent surgery to repair a torn biceps tendon, has not yet been placed on IR. Regardless, based on how the surgery went, there is a good chance he's back before the end of the year. December appears to be a realistic goal. https://t.co/Y95UfIr9jJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2023

Judon suffered his biceps injury during last Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots also lost rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a shoulder injury in that 38-3 defeat to the Cowboys, and it's possible the University of Oregon product misses the rest of the 2023 campaign.

Here's the Patriots' schedule from December through the end of the regular season:

Week 13 : vs. Los Angeles Chargers

: vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 14 : at Pittsburgh Steelers

: at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 15 : vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 : at Denver Broncos

: at Denver Broncos Week 17 : at Buffalo Bills

: at Buffalo Bills Week 18: vs. New York Jets

The loss of Judon is a significant one for the Patriots. He's arguably the most talented player on the roster, and he's one of the league's most talented pass rushers. Judon has a team-leading 32 sacks since the start of the 2021 season.

The Patriots will need linebackers Josh Uche, Marte Mapu and Anfernee Jennings, as well as defensive ends Deatrich Wise Jr. and Keion White, to step up and play a larger role in Judon's absence.

The Patriots host the New Orleans Saints in Sunday's Week 5 game at Gillette Stadium. A loss would drop New England to 1-4 for the first time since 2000.