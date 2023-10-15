Malik Cunningham, not Bailey Zappe, is Patriots' backup QB for Week 6

The New England Patriots have made a surprise decision at quarterback ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Mac Jones is still the starter, but he has a new backup.

Malik Cunningham will be No. 2 on the depth chart after Jones. Bailey Zappe has been the backup all season until this week. He will be the emergency QB. Will Grier is inactive.

Can tell you there have been folks in leadership positions with the team who’ve been wanting to see what Cunningham can do at quarterback.



Other options have generated low enough levels of confidence, the thinking with Cunningham has been this: Why NOT try to develop him at QB? https://t.co/UNt2PQI8D8 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 15, 2023

Jones was benched during the second half in each of the last two games. They were arguably the worst two games of his career and the Patriots were outscored 72-3 over that span. Jones committed three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) in each of those games as well. So if Jones struggles again Sunday, we could see Cunningham get an extended look at quarterback.

Cunningham was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday and signed a three-year contract. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Saturday that the Patriots "had packages for Malik Cunningham at both quarterback and receiver in practice this week."

Cunningham was a quarterback in college at Louisville but has mostly played QB, wide receiver and special teams since joining the Patriots over the summer.

Kickoff for Patriots-Raiders is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.