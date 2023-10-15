Malik Cunningham, not Bailey Zappe, is Patriots' backup QB for Week 6

The New England Patriots have made a surprise decision at quarterback ahead of Sunday's Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Mac Jones is still the starter, but he has a new backup.
Malik Cunningham will be No. 2 on the depth chart after Jones. Bailey Zappe has been the backup all season until this week. He will be the emergency QB. Will Grier is inactive.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Jones was benched during the second half in each of the last two games. They were arguably the worst two games of his career and the Patriots were outscored 72-3 over that span. Jones committed three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble) in each of those games as well. So if Jones struggles again Sunday, we could see Cunningham get an extended look at quarterback.
More Patriots coverage
Cunningham was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday and signed a three-year contract. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Saturday that the Patriots "had packages for Malik Cunningham at both quarterback and receiver in practice this week."
Cunningham was a quarterback in college at Louisville but has mostly played QB, wide receiver and special teams since joining the Patriots over the summer.
Kickoff for Patriots-Raiders is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.