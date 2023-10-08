Mac Jones, Pats ripped on social media for abysmal Week 5 performance

Last week's blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys wasn't rock bottom for the New England Patriots after all.
They reached a new low Sunday as they suffered a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones completed only 10 of his 22 passes for 110 yards and tossed two interceptions, including a pick-six in the first quarter. For the second consecutive week, he was replaced by backup QB Bailey Zappe in the second half.
It was another all-around horrendous performance, and the internet reacted accordingly. Jones, head coach Bill Belichick, and the 1-4 Patriots were harshly criticized for their continued woes on social media, and rightfully so.
Here were some of the most notable reactions to Sunday's defeat.
How Belichick proceeds with Jones will be worth monitoring leading into next Sunday's game in Las Vegas. It isn't outlandish to say pivoting to Zappe is worth a shot for the Week 6 matchup vs. the Raiders. The state of the offense couldn't get any worse than it is now.