Jets legend rips Zach Wilson amid disastrous first half vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots have a knack for bringing out the worst in Zach Wilson.

The New York Jets quarterback entered Sunday's AFC East matchup 0-4 in four career games against the Patriots with just two touchdown passes, seven interceptions and a 50.6 passer rating.

Wilson's nightmares against New England continued in the first half of Week 3: He completed just 5 of 10 passes for 29 yards and took two sacks for a combined loss of 19 yards, as the Jets entered the locker room with just 39 total yards of offense and three first downs.

Watching from afar was Hall of Fame former Jets quarterback Joe Namath -- and he did NOT like what he saw. Let's check out Broadway Joe's posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the first half of Patriots-Jets:

Why would Zach just go down when he could’ve spun outta there and maybe found a receiver, bought some time. Geez. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

If the ground is slippery it’s like that for both teams!… It’s disgusting to see us throw short of the first down marker on 3rd if the receiver isn’t running vertically. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

WRONG DIRECTION ZACH! Step UP into that pocket! — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Our pass patterns, receiver routes seem to be predictable. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Namath appeared to have an issue with the entire Jets offense, including the play-calling of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. But most of his ire was directed at Wilson, who held the ball too long in the pocket on several occasions with predictable results.

Namath wasn't the only Jets "fan" upset with what he saw at MetLife Stadium; CBS' cameras caught one Jets supporter literally lose his set of fake teeth while voicing his frustration. But Namath's voice carries some weight, and the calls for New York to replace Wilson with a different quarterback option following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury will only grow louder if the third-year QB doesn't turn things around quickly.