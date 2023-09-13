Why Tom Brady isn't among Jets' QB options after Rodgers injury

The New York Jets need quarterback help after losing Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles injury. But they won't be replacing one NFL legend with another.

The Jets "will not be inquiring" about Tom Brady's availability, and the retired quarterback has "made it clear to people close to him" that he's done playing football, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Wednesday morning.

Russini's report isn't particularly surprising; Brady already came out of retirement once to play the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but insisted he's retired "for good" earlier this year. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast Monday, the 46-year-old indeed seemed at peace with putting football behind him.

"You just never want to have one drop left and think, ‘Ah, everyone’s out there playing, and I’m sitting up here, and I still feel like I could do it.’ I don’t feel like that," Brady said. "I feel like I’m just super content with my decision and where I’m at in life."

That's good news for Patriots fans, who would have had a very tough time watching Brady suit up for their AFC East rival -- especially after he just declared himself a "Patriot for life" in a ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

So, where do the Jets go from here at QB? While head coach Robert Saleh insisted 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson is the team's starter going forward, New York reportedly is exploring its options on the QB market, with an eye on bringing in an experienced veteran who can help mentor Wilson.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson shared a list of names the Jets could consider -- a list that includes another former Patriots QB in Cam Newton.

If you are bringing guys off the street, which the #Jets are currently more inclined to do as of this am, I’d look at…



Cam Newton

Ryan Fitzpatrick

RG3

Nick Foles

Chase Daniel

Colt McCoy



Of the guys I heard they’re considering, so far, I’d go McCoy. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 13, 2023

Every player on that list is north of 30 and well past their prime. But Colt McCoy, who took over as the Arizona Cardinals' starter last season following Kyler Murray's injury, could make sense for the Jets thanks to his 12 years of NFL experience.

None of these QBs are moving the needle, however, and the Jets' success or failure almost certainly will hinge on Wilson, who went 5-4 as New York's starter last season but threw just six touchdown passes to seven interceptions. Wilson also is 0-4 against the Patriots in his young career, and New England will hope that trend continues when the division rivals meet at MetLife Stadium in Week 3.