How to watch Patriots vs. Giants in Week 12: TV channel, start time, players to watch

It's time to get back to work.

After a much-needed bye week, the New England Patriots will be back in action against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Bill Belichick's team enters the Meadowlands at 2-8 on a three-game losing streak, with uncertainty about the quarterback position and his job security. On the other side, Giants head coach Brian Daboll -- a former Belichick assistant -- has New York at 3-8 after a victory in Week 11.

While the days of Patriots vs. Giants Super Bowls are long behind us, both fanbases always get up for a New England vs. New York rivalry.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 12's game:

When is the Patriots vs. Giants Week 12 game?

The Patriots will visit the Giants on Sunday, Nov. 26.

What time is the Patriots vs. Giants Week 12 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Giants is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Giants in Week 12

Patriots-Giants will air on FOX, with Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analysis) and Shannon Spake (sideline) on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston. Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer will preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Giants online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, FoxSports.com

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Fox Sports app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Giants Week 12?

NBC Boston is predicting a cool and potentially wet weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On Sunday, there's an expected high of 44 degrees and low of 33 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and some showers in the afternoon. As of Tuesday, there's a 40% chance of rain. Keep up to date with the latest forecast right here.

Key players to watch for Patriots vs. Giants

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

As of Tuesday, it's unclear if Jones will even start in Week 12. But the former first-rounder has to put together a competent performance if he does get the call. Jones was benched on the final drive before the bye week after a lifeless outing. Against a beatable Giants team, Jones' career as a Patriot is likely on the line this week.

Tommy DeVito, Giants QB

After a brutal relief debut in Week 8, DeVito has gradually improved in each of his three starts. The undrafted rookie had his best showing in last week's win, completing 69.2% of his passes for 246 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers. Facing Belichick-led defenses hasn't traditionally been good news for young quarterbacks, but the record books can be thrown out when discussing this Patriots team.

Demario Douglas, Patriots WR

The Patriots' offense doesn't have many bright spots -- but Douglas is one of them. The sixth-round rookie posted his best game of the season before the bye (six catches, 84 yards). Regardless of who the quarterback is, Douglas needs to be heavily involved in the game plan. He's one of the few young offensive pieces who could actually be part of the Patriots' future.

Saquon Barkley, Giants RB

Barkley missed three games due to injury early in the season. Now, after up-and-down production for several weeks, the Pro Bowler finally appears to be back at full strength. In Week 11, Barkley had 83 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Christian Barmore, Patriots DT

The Giants' offensive line allowed nine sacks in Week 11. Barmore has been the Patriots' best defensive lineman all season. So, yes, you'll want to keep an eye on him in this matchup. The third-year defensive tackle has three sacks and five tackles for loss in what's been a breakout season.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants DE

With two sacks last week, Thibodeaux is now up to 10.5 on the season. The second-year pro only had four sacks in 14 games as a rookie. Thibodeaux could be tough to stop, especially with the Patriots offensive line still battling injury and continuity issues.