How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 8: TV channel, start time, players to watch

Just when you thought you were out, the New England Patriots pulled you right back in.

After three lifeless losses, the Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium in Week 7 and upset the heavily-favored Buffalo Bills. Mac Jones turned things around offensively, Bill Belichick's defense stepped up and the Patriots are now 2-1 in the AFC East (0-4 against everyone else).

Next up is another tough divisional test, this time on the road against the 5-2 Miami Dolphins. Mike McDaniel's squad is fresh off a humbling loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7, so they'll be more motivated than ever to sweep New England. In their Week 2 matchup, the Dolphins narrowly defeated the Patriots in a Sunday Night Football thriller.

Here's everything you need to know for Week 8's Patriots-Dolphins game:

When is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8 game?

The Patriots will visit the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 29.

What time is the Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8 game?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins in Week 8

Patriots-Dolphins will air on CBS. Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET with Patriots Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston, where Tom E. Curran, Michael Holley, Amina Smith, Phil Perry and Albert Breer preview the matchup. NBC Sports Boston will also have Halftime Live at 2 p.m. ET, Postgame Live at 4 p.m. ET and Postgame Live Plus at 5 p.m. ET.

How to stream Patriots vs. Dolphins online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app

What is the weather forecast for Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8?

NBC Boston is predicting a warm weekend in Miami. On Sunday, temperatures could reach 86 degrees with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain. Keep up with the latest weather forecast right here.

5 key players to watch for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Mac Jones, Patriots QB

The third-year QB was on the hot seat entering Week 7, and he responded with his best performance of the season. Jones went 25 of 30 for 272 yards, two touchdowns and, most importantly, no turnovers. Interceptions and fumbles have plagued Jones throughout much of the season. Now facing the Dolphins' defense for the second time this season, perhaps Jones can continue building momentum.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins QB

Young quarterbacks don't often succeed against Belichick. Well, here's the exception. Tagovailoa is a perfect 5-0 in his career against the Patriots, including the win in Week 2. He had 249 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in that game. With a banged up offensive line, the Patriots need to put Tagovailoa under pressure early and often to compete for this win. He's 10-11 in his career when he's sacked at least two times, compared to 18-4 when he's sacked once or less.

Demario Douglas, Patriots WR

The Patriots' sixth round rookie is finally getting an opportunity. An early-season fumble (against the Dolphins), combined with a concussion, sent him to the bench in the early weeks. But he returned from injury in Week 7 with a breakout game -- four catches for a career-high 54 yards and a 20-yard rush. Douglas should have a major role moving forward as the Patriots look for pieces that can help in the future.

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR

It's never easy to contain the speedy Hill, but the Patriots did a solid job of it in Week 2. He finished with a season-low 40 yards while being primarily defended by rookie corner Christian Gonzalez. The problem now, of course, is that Gonzalez is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Myles Bryant will all play a role in slowing down Hill this time around.

Jabrill Peppers, Patriots S

Even though the win-loss record isn't there, Peppers has made winning plays all season for the Patriots. He set the tone with an opening-play interception against the Bills on Sunday, and led the team with nine tackles in the win. Peppers has helped keep the defense competitive after losing two standouts in Gonzalez and Matthew Judon. As a do-it-all safety, his play will be crucial against a lightning quick Dolphins offense.