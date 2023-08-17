How Rhamondre Stevenson thinks Ezekiel Elliott will help Patriots

The New England Patriots have one of the best 1-2 punches at running back in the NFL after pairing starter Rhamondre Stevenson with veteran Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott signed a one-year contract earlier this week that could be worth up to $6 million if all bonuses and incentives are reached.

The Ohio State product got his first reps with the Patriots on Tuesday, taking part in some early drills before the joint practice with the Green Bay Packers outside Lambeau Field got going.

Stevenson is excited for Elliott's arrival, and they already have a relationship that dates back to 2021. He's also bullish on their ability to form a strong duo that puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses.

Rhamondre Stevenson on Ezekiel Elliott: "That's my guy. I met him in 2021; we've been pretty close ever since ... The way he runs the ball, his determination, his relentlessness, he's going to give you all he's got; I feel our games are going to complement each other very well." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 17, 2023

Elliott isn't the top five running back he was with the Dallas Cowboys earlier in his career, but he can absolutely still be an effective player, especially in short yardage and goal line scenarios -- two areas the Patriots struggled in last season. He's also excellent at blitz pickup and can catch passes out of the backfield.

Elliott's arrival is good for Stevenson because it should lower the third-year running back's workload and help keep him fresh throughout the entire 2023 campaign. Stevenson had a breakout 2022 season with 1,461 total yards and six total touchdowns in 17 games. He won't have to carry so much of the offensive burden this coming season.

It remains to be seen how much better the Patriots passing attack will be in 2023. There are reasons to believe that new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien can get starting quarterback Mac Jones back to his rookie form. But the strength of the New England offense should be its rushing attack, and with Stevenson and Elliott leading the way, the Patriots should be able to wear teams down and control the clock throughout the upcoming season. It wouldn't be a bad strategy, especially when you look at the abundance of quality opponents on their schedule.