How Stevenson, other NFL figures reacted to Elliott signing

The New England Patriots now have a solid 1-2 punch in their running back room.

Veteran RB Ezekiel Elliott reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Monday, two weeks after a productive visit with the team and a dinner with quarterback Mac Jones in Boston. The deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, includes a $3 million base salary as well as a $1 million signing bonus and can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.

Elliott isn't the Pro Bowl-caliber running back he once was, but he brings much-needed depth to the position behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson. The 28-year-old still shines as a pass protector and has a knack for finding the end zone. He tallied 12 touchdowns with the Dallas Cowboys last season.

The Elliott-to-New England news sparked mostly positive reactions from NFL figures on social media. The most notable of the bunch was Rhamondre Stevenson's post, which didn't require any words.

😈 — Rhamondre Stevenson (@dreeday32) August 14, 2023

Patriots greats James White and Julian Edelman also seem excited about Elliott coming to Foxboro.

I like it 🔥 https://t.co/IVDkzav6NO — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 14, 2023

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is thrilled to welcome another St. Louis native to the region.

Seems like Jayson Tatum is happy to have Zeke in town ☘️🏈 pic.twitter.com/pehbOFqiX3 — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) August 14, 2023

Our Patriots insiders Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran like the fit for Bill Belichick's group.

The Patriots needed help. Elliott made sense for a variety of reasons.



Now on the 53, he'll find his way onto a whole mess of active-roster projections from here on out. https://t.co/zBKC9WBckO — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 14, 2023

Zeke positives from 2022



9th in converting on 3rd and short (77.2 percent), 5th among running backs.



4th in converting rushes inside the 10 to TDs. 10 of 24.



Scored TDs on 8 of 11 carries inside the 3 (4th in lg).



Hasn’t fumbled since 2020. 468 carries.



A skillset Pats need — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 14, 2023

"I think [Ezekiel] Elliott has a hell of a lot more in the tank than people are giving him credit for."



Put @tomecurran in the 'super excited' camp on the Patriots' latest signing 👀 pic.twitter.com/sEGwIj9rnw — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 14, 2023

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shed some light on how Zeke will fit into the equation in New England.

New England loves Rhamondre Stevenson, but they’ve been seeking running back to bang it between the tackles. Add that and Zeke’s prowess in pass blocking and it all works. He lands in NE. https://t.co/NbL48mbN82 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023

98.5 The Sports Hub's Matt McCarthy and The Ringer's Bill Simmons pointed out how Elliott's pass protection will bring a boost to the Pats offense.

In on Zeke. Not the player he once was, but can pass protect and is a better number 2 option than anyone else on the roster. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) August 14, 2023

Zeke turned only 28 last month, he’s an excellent pass blocker, he had 22 TDs the past 2 years, and he’s going to be a winning mentor for the future 5-time Pro Bowler Malik Cunningham… I am IN. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) August 14, 2023

Elliott immediately slots in as the No. 2 RB on the Patriots' depth chart. Other backs currently on the depth chart behind Stevenson and Zeke include Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong, and J.J. Taylor.