Former Pats LB Jamie Collins announces retirement

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins is calling it a career.

Collins, 33, announced his retirement from the NFL in an interview with ESPN's Mike Reiss.

"It hasn't hit me yet, but I'm officially retired," Collins told Reiss. "It was wonderful and something I never thought I'd be a part of. Made a lot of great relationships. Had a ton of fun. Now it's time to relax and be with my family."

The Patriots selected Collins in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. During the first of his three stints with the team, the Southern Mississippi product helped New England defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Collins was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season. The former Pro Bowler rejoined the Patriots in free agency ahead of the 2019 season and spent 2020 with the Detroit Lions. New England brought Collins back for his third stint with the club during the 2021 season, and he stayed with the team through 2022.

In 10 seasons, Collins amassed 708 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, and 19 forced fumbles in 125 regular-season games. He racked up 55 tackles, three sacks, and two INTs in nine playoff appearances.