Ex-NFL GM explains why DeAndre Hopkins to Patriots would be huge deal

The New England Patriots didn't have a good 2022 NFL season.

They struggled to an 8-9 record and failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Starting quarterback Mac Jones also took a step back in his development and missed three games due to an ankle injury.

But the Patriots appear to be in much better shape as the 2023 season approaches.

An already strong defense could take another leap forward as young players keep improving and three potentially impactful rookies -- cornerback Christian Gonzalez, edge rusher Keion White and linebacker/safety Marte Mapu -- entering the mix.

However, the offensive side of the ball is where we should see the most improvement for the Patriots. The key offseason addition, at least so far, was the hiring of Bill O'Brien as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

The most important addition to the offense could be on the horizon, though. The Patriots are visiting with DeAndre Hopkins this week, and their interest in the free agent wide receiver reportedly "remains high."

How would signing Hopkins impact the Patriots offense and the AFC East race? Former New York Jets general manager and current ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum thinks that kind of move would be profound.

"In Arizona, they averaged six more points per game in the games that he played," Tannebaum said on Thursday's episode of "Get Up." "Now all of a sudden you put DeAndre Hopkins at the top of that batting order. Now, (JuJu) Smith-Schuster becomes the No. 2 that he really is. Mike Gesicki, Hunter Henry -- two really good tight ends -- and a star at running back in Rhamondre Stevenson.

"A very good offense with a championship defense. That defense was third in defensive efficiency, it should be even better this year. I think this is the most intriguing storyline left in the NFL because Hopkins in New England, to me, could change the entire AFC East."

Oddsmakers currently view the Patriots as longshots to win the division. They have +800 division title odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Buffalo Bills are the favorites at +120, followed by the New York Jets at +270 and the Miami Dolphins at +300.

There's no doubt Hopkins would be a significant addition to the Patriots offense. He would instantly become the team's best wide receiver and give that unit the type of dominant pass-catcher it has lacked for several years. Would it be enough to make the Patriots a legitimate threat in the division? Probably not. The Patriots' regular season schedule is one of the hardest in the league, particularly over the first eight weeks.

But with Hopkins in the fold, the Patriots would definitely be a much tougher team to beat than they were last season. And, who knows, maybe they could surprise and snag one of the three wild card playoff berths in the AFC.