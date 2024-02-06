Edelman believes Mayo's ‘ability to relate' will set him apart as a head coach

The Patriots have a new leader for the first time since 2000 -- and it's a familiar face.

New head coach Jerod Mayo has been tied to the organization since 2008, when he was drafted in the first round. After eight seasons playing for the team, he spent a few years as an on-air personality for NBC Sports Boston's Patriots coverage. Then, from 2019 to 2023, he was an assistant coach under Bill Belichick.

So while Mayo will have increased responsibilities in 2024 and beyond, he won't have to spend any time getting familiar with the organization, community and fanbase -- like most new coaches have to do.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Mayo quickly tried to distance himself from Belichick in his introduction press conference. He's revamping the Patriots' coaching staff, including the addition of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer from other teams with no ties to Belichick's tree.

Mayo has a unique connection with former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman -- first as his teammate from 2009 to 2015, then as one of his coaches from 2019 to 2020. In an interview with NBCU Local, Edelman explained how Mayo is going to connect with players differently than Belichick did.

"Jerod was a player and had a really good football career, had a lot of success when he was playing," Edelman said when asked about the differences between Mayo and Belichick. "That's different, when players see guys that played versus didn't play. I have nothing but the ultimate respect for Coach Belichick. But there's a new generation of players right now, and I think Jerod's ability to relate to the guys is going to be his best suit."

There's something to be said about having a coach who is able to relate to players, according to Edelman. Mayo will be the second-youngest head coach in the NFL next season, while Belichick was the second-oldest last season.

Edelman also emphasized how intelligent Mayo was as a player and how that can easily translate to coaching. The former Super Bowl MVP made his name as a wide receiver, but he played defensive back early in his career when the Patriots needed him to. During his time on the defensive side of the ball, Edelman saw firsthand how Mayo, then a team captain, led his group.

"He was a very smart guy on the field," Edelman said. "When I was playing, I always needed his justification, when I was playing defense, from Jerod because if Jerod said it you knew it had to be right. But I'm really excited for his opportunity and to see how he relates to the football team."

Mayo and the Patriots have a busy offseason ahead before they get back on the field, but it's clear that he'll do everything to get them ready to go when the time comes.

Former New England stars Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski discuss if there are any ties between the Patriots dynasty and the current Chiefs run before giving their Super Bowl LVIII predictions.